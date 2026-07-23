Brand Finance ranks hotels

LONDON, 24 July 2026: Hilton Hotels & Resorts remains the world’s most valuable luxury hotel brand, while Taj Hotels retains its position as the world’s strongest luxury hotel brand, according to the Hotels 50 2026 report from Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy.

Brand Finance’s latest luxury hotels ranking shows no change among the top 10 brands, reinforcing the sector’s resilience amid evolving market conditions

Hilton Hotels & Resorts (brand value up 28% to USD19.2 billion) has seen growth supported by its strong premium positioning, global reputation for high-quality hospitality, and continued investment in its luxury portfolio, including Waldorf Astoria, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and NoMad Hotels.

Expansion into high-demand luxury destinations has further strengthened Hilton’s global presence and reinforced its appeal among affluent travellers.

Hyatt (brand value down 6% to USD7.5 billion) retains its position as the world’s second most valuable luxury hotel brand. The brand continues to strengthen its luxury positioning through the expansion of its premium portfolio, including Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, and Andaz, which cater to growing demand for personalised and experience-led stays. Hyatt’s record development pipeline of 148,000 rooms and continued growth of its World of Hyatt loyalty programme to approximately 63 million members further support its long-term growth prospects, as the brand expands its presence across key luxury travel markets.

Marriott (brand value up 23% to USD4.6 billion) ranks as the world’s third most valuable luxury hotel brand, supported by continued portfolio expansion and strong global brand equity. The group’s luxury offering, spanning brands such as Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, JW Marriott, and EDITION, continues to benefit from rising demand for premium experiences and personalised hospitality.

Growth initiatives, including expanding its luxury portfolio and launching new concepts such as Series by Marriott, have strengthened Marriott’s ability to cater to evolving luxury traveller preferences. Its Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem, with 271 million members globally, further reinforces customer loyalty and supports sustained brand growth across international markets.

Meanwhile, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 93.5/100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating, Taj Hotels (brand value up 32% to USD878 million) retains its position as the world’s strongest luxury hotel brand. As luxury travellers increasingly seek authentic and experience-led stays, Taj continues to differentiate itself through its distinctive blend of Indian heritage, personalised hospitality, and timeless luxury. Its strong brand equity reflects its ability to deliver meaningful guest experiences while preserving its unique cultural identity on the global hospitality stage.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts ranks as the world’s second strongest luxury hotel brand, achieving a BSI score of 87.1/100 and an AAA-brand strength rating, underpinned by its premium positioning, extensive global luxury portfolio, and reputation for delivering high-quality hospitality across international markets. Marriott ranks third strongest, with a BSI score of 83.4/100 and an AAA brand strength rating, reflecting the strength of its diverse luxury brand portfolio, global reach, and continued investment in premium guest experiences.

As part of the Hotels 50 2026 report, Brand Finance has separately ranked the world’s 10 leading luxury hotel brands by brand value and brand strength.

(Source: Brand Finance)