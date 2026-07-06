Riyadh Air flies the Dreamliner to Cairo

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 7 July 2026: Riyadh Air celebrated the launch of its fourth destination with the inaugural flight, RX331, connecting Riyadh to Cairo, and RX332 returning to Riyadh last week.

The celebration marked the arrival of the airline’s first flight operated on one of its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with a second daily service at the end of June.

Photo credit: Riyadh Air.

Twice-daily flights between Cairo and Riyadh address the significant demand on one of the busiest regional routes, connecting the capitals of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Cairo offers unparalleled historical depth, iconic attractions, and a thriving business environment. Home base to EgyptAir, who have signed an MoU with Riyadh Air in 2024 during the Dubai Airshow, the enhanced connectivity will also allow travellers to easily access the rapidly growing business landscape, modern entertainment, and cultural experiences, allowing them to explore the distinct appeal and abundant opportunities of both capital cities,

(Source: Riyadh Air)