Air India and Saudia boost codeshares

NEW DELHI, 27 July 2026: Air India and Saudia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand strategic cooperation between the two airlines. Building on their existing codeshare agreement, the MoU aims to strengthen connectivity between Saudi Arabia and India while supporting the continued growth of travel between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by HE Engr Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, and Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.

Photo credit: Air India.

The MoU sets out a phased approach to developing the partnership. Areas of cooperation include expanding the existing codeshare agreement, improving connectivity across both airlines’ networks, exploring terminal co-location and exploring further operational and commercial opportunities, including cooperation between their loyalty programmes.

The two parties will also assess opportunities to extend the partnership in the future to other airlines within their respective groups, including flyadeal and Air India Express.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said: “The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen across multiple dimensions, creating significant opportunities for aviation to play an even greater role in connecting people, businesses, and the economies of the two nations. As carriers serving rapidly growing markets, Air India and Saudia are well positioned to deepen this relationship through closer collaboration. Together with Saudia, we look forward to exploring a range of new opportunities that will deliver greater value to our respective customers while supporting our long-term growth objectives.”

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework for the continued development of the relationship between Saudia and Air India, creating opportunities to expand cooperation across multiple areas as both airlines continue to strengthen their international networks and respond to growing demand for travel between Saudi Arabia and India.

(Source: Air India)