Double day, double deals on Vietjet

SINGAPORE, 8 July 2026: Vietjet gives Singaporean residents more reason to plan their next Vietnam getaway, with its 7.7 Double Day Sale offering economy tickets from SGD86 (excluding taxes and fees) across its Singapore-Vietnam flight network.

The deal pairs with 20% off deluxe, SkyBoss, and Business base fares on international routes using the promotional code SALE77.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

Available on 8 and 9 July, the promotion is valid for travel between 15 August 2026 and 31 March 2027 (excluding public holidays and peak travel periods, subject to market conditions).

For travellers in Singapore, the sale offers a timely opportunity to lock in value fares for year-end holidays, family visits, business trips or quick getaways to Vietnam. Vietjet currently connects Singapore with key Vietnamese destinations including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc, with a new Singapore–Nha Trang service launching from 11 December 2026. This gives travellers more options for both city breaks and beach holidays across Vietnam.

Beyond Vietnam, passengers can also explore Vietjet’s international network, including destinations such as Colombo in Sri Lanka, Almaty in Kazakhstan and Prague in the Czech Republic, the airline’s newest gateway to Europe.

Travellers looking for added flexibility can choose Vietjet’s Deluxe fare, which includes benefits such as up to 20kg of checked baggage, complimentary seat selection and flexible itinerary changes, subject to terms and conditions. For a more premium journey, SkyBoss and Business offer enhanced services, curated inflight dining and a smoother travel experience for both business and leisure travellers.

Within Vietnam, Vietjet has also increased frequencies on selected domestic routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong with popular destinations such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Hue. Flights to Da Lat will also resume from mid-August 2026, offering travellers more ways to explore Vietnam’s highland destination.

(Source: Vietjet)