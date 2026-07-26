Traveloka maps Thailand’s staycation boom

BANGKOK, 27 July 2026: Thailand’s coastal destinations are driving a marked rise in short domestic getaways, with Krabi recording the strongest growth in staycation bookings on the platform — more than doubling year on year — followed by Hua Hin, Pattaya and Phuket.

Based on the latest booking data from Traveloka, the pattern points to a broader shift — Thai travellers are increasingly choosing shorter, more frequent breaks over a single long holiday each year.

Photo credit: Traveloka.

Across the country, staycation bookings on Traveloka grew by more than 70%, reflecting a growing preference for shorter escapes that fit into modern, flexible lifestyles. Rather than waiting for one major trip a year, more Thai travellers are recharging with weekend breaks and short stays.

Which destinations lead the shift?

The strongest momentum came from Thailand’s coastal destinations. Krabi led on booking growth, more than doubling year on year, followed by Hua Hin (up more than 80%), Pattaya (around 65%) and Phuket (nearly 60%). Each offers a distinct experience — from island escapes and wellness retreats to family-friendly beach breaks. Still, they share a common appeal: they turn an ordinary weekend into a meaningful break.

Today’s travellers are redefining what it means to take a vacation. Instead of waiting for one extended holiday each year, many are choosing to travel more often, even if it’s just for two or three days at a time.

This reflects a broader lifestyle shift. Flexible work arrangements, packed schedules and a growing focus on well-being have made shorter breaks an appealing way to recharge without the planning, cost or time commitment of long-haul travel. For many, the luxury isn’t necessarily flying farther — it’s having the opportunity to disconnect fully.

At the same time, expectations of a staycation have evolved. Travellers are increasingly looking beyond simply booking a room; they’re seeking memorable experiences. Whether it’s waking up to a sea view, enjoying a spa treatment, discovering local cafés, sampling regional cuisine or simply slowing down in a new setting, the accommodation has become part of the destination.

Rediscovering Thailand, one weekend at a time

The growing popularity of staycations also reflects a renewed appreciation for destinations closer to home. Places that were once reserved for long weekends or family holidays are now becoming regular weekend escapes, allowing travellers to rediscover familiar destinations from a fresh perspective.

As travel becomes more integrated into everyday life, the trend toward shorter, experience-led getaways is expected to continue. Rather than replacing longer vacations, staycations are complementing them — giving travellers more opportunities throughout the year to rest, reconnect and create memorable experiences without travelling far.

(Source: Traveloka)