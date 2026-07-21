BANGKOK, 22 July 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, proudly celebrates a remarkable series of international recognitions achieved across its four distinctive island resorts in the Maldives during the first half of 2026, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and meaningful guest experiences. Recognised by globally respected travel publications and leading review platforms, each accolade reflects the unique identity of the individual resorts while highlighting the strength and diversity of Centara’s Maldives portfolio.

From refined island retreats and immersive family escapes to world-class marine experiences and romantic adults-only getaways, these recognitions celebrate the experiences that continue to inspire and resonate with travellers from around the world.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, nestled in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll, has earned three prestigious international accolades during the past quarter, further strengthening its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive island retreats. The resort was named one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, recognising its extraordinary marine environment within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, home to vibrant coral ecosystems and year-round whale shark encounters.

Further enhancing its global recognition, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection was honoured with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Award 2026, placing it among the top one per cent of hospitality listings worldwide. This distinguished recognition celebrates properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences and receive outstanding traveller reviews over the past twelve months. The resort also received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026, achieving an impressive guest review score of 9.2, reflecting guests’ continued appreciation for its immersive island experiences, attentive hospitality, and exceptional natural surroundings.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, an elegant island retreat in the heart of North Malé Atoll, has received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026, achieving an outstanding guest review score of 9.1. Having welcomed its first guests recently, this recognition reflects the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, elegant all-villa and residence accommodation, elevated culinary experiences, and thoughtfully curated stays. Redefining barefoot island hospitality in the Maldives, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a refined approach to contemporary island living, where understated elegance, personalised service, and authentic Maldivian surroundings come together to create memorable guest journeys.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, nestled in North Malé Atoll, has been recognised among the Best Resorts for Families at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Inspired by an underwater world of discovery, the resort has quickly established itself as one of the Maldives’ leading family destinations, offering spacious family-focused villas, one of the country’s most engaging water complexes featuring a lazy river, waterslides, and splash zones, alongside the signature Candy Spa, Kids’ Club, E-Zone, and thoughtfully designed experiences created to bring families together.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, nestled in North Malé Atoll, has once again been recognised with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, celebrating its continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for travellers from around the world. Reserved exclusively for adults, the resort is renowned for its tranquil overwater villas, exceptional dining experiences, vibrant house reef, and idyllic location just a short speedboat journey from Velana International Airport. Combining effortless island living with refined experiences, Centara Ras Fushi remains a sought-after escape for couples, honeymooners and friends seeking tranquillity and connection.

Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, shared: “These recognitions are especially meaningful as they celebrate the authentic experiences our guests cherish and the dedication of our colleagues who bring them to life every day. From the remarkable marine environment surrounding Machchafushi Island to the serene adults-only setting of Centara Ras Fushi, each resort offers a distinctive expression of Maldivian hospitality. We are proud to see these unique offerings recognised by our guests and by internationally respected travel organisations.”

Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, shared: “These recognitions affirm our belief that today’s travellers are seeking experiences with purpose, authenticity, and individuality. Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives was created to redefine refined barefoot hospitality through personalised service, intuitive luxury, and thoughtfully curated experiences. At the same time, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has introduced a new benchmark for family travel by combining imaginative recreation with meaningful connections across generations. To see both resorts recognised so early in their journey is a testament to the strength of their distinct positioning and our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering experiences that genuinely resonate with our guests.”

These latest accolades further strengthen Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ position as one of the destination’s most celebrated hospitality portfolios, where every resort offers a unique perspective of the Maldives while sharing a common commitment to exceptional service, authentic experiences, and heartfelt Thai-inspired hospitality.

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts and its award-winning properties, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 92 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Nepal, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)