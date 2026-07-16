Crystal Grace focuses on family spaces

SYDNEY, 17 July 2026: Crystal released new details on Thursday for Crystal Grace, which introduces family and outdoor spaces that will elevate the guest experience aboard the brand’s newest ship set to debut in 2028.

Located on Deck 11, Crystal Grace’s dedicated youth area is a vibrant gathering place where younger guests can enjoy the freedom of open-air play, surrounded by the sea.

Photo credit: Crystal Cruises.

The space will feature a shallow pool, outdoor recreational games and comfortable areas for families to spend time together in a safe and welcoming environment. Designed to encourage active play and social interaction, this new concept reflects Crystal’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences for younger guests while maintaining the sophisticated aesthetic that defines the brand.

Also located on Deck 11, the all-new Waves Teen Centre has been significantly expanded to offer the largest teen space in Crystal’s fleet.

Created exclusively for guests ages 13 to 17, the venue features a larger entertainment lounge complete with an oversized screen for gaming, movies and group activities, card and board game areas and a music and dance space featuring a sound system and dance floor.

The teen programme will operate daily with dedicated programming and activities during peak family travel periods, including summer months and the holiday season.

Younger guests will enjoy a refreshed Fantasia Children’s Playroom, designed specifically for children ages 3 to 12.

Crystal’s family-friendly approach includes drop-off programming for younger children, supervised activities for older children and the continuation of the brand’s in-room babysitting services.

The enhanced playroom is designed to create an engaging and welcoming environment where children can learn, create and make new friends while parents enjoy the ship’s many amenities.

At the heart of Crystal Grace’s outdoor spaces is the Seahorse Pool, the largest pool in the Crystal fleet. Spanning the centre of Deck 10, the expansive pool area will feature 140 loungers between Deck 10 and 11, creating ample space for guests to relax, socialise and enjoy uninterrupted ocean views.

A large outdoor LED screen will serve as a focal point throughout the day and evening, hosting everything from live sporting events and destination programming to movie nights under the stars.

For the first time, Crystal Grace will introduce a collection of 60 private cabanas on Deck 11, offering guests an exclusive retreat overlooking the Seahorse Pool. Designed for relaxation and privacy, each cabana accommodates two guests and provides elevated views of the pool deck and surrounding seascapes.

Crystal Grace’s inaugural voyage will embark on 11 June 2028, on an eight-night sailing from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Venice.

(Source: Crystal Cruises)