TransNusa wins Changi Airline Award

JAKARTA, 8 May 2026: Three-year-old TransNusa has secured an airline award for passenger growth in Southeast Asia at the annual Changi Airline Award 2026, organised by Changi Airport Group.

Led by aviation veteran Datuk Bernard Francis, the airline made history as the first Indonesian airline to be recognised by Changi Airport Group for achieving the highest passenger growth in Southeast Asia.

TransNusa commencing operations at Changi Airport on 20 November 2023.

“Our regional and domestic network connectivity expansion is based on the needs and demands of our passengers, among other variables,” said Datuk Bernard, adding that TransNusa had developed new routes specifically to meet the changing needs and demands of its passengers,” said the airline CEO.

CAG Chief Executive Officer Yam Kum Weng presented the award to Datuk Bernard at the award ceremony last week, which was attended by about 90 airlines and aviation partners.

(Source: TransNusa)