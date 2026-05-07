BANGKOK, 8 May 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts has been recognised among Thailand’s leading brands for sustainability perceptions in the latest Brand Finance Sustainability Perceptions Index 2026.

The recognition reinforces Centara’s growing reputation as a hospitality leader that integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into both its operations and guest experience.

The P‑O‑P Fish, a plastic waste collection installation placed around the properties to encourage guests to participate in plastic recycling.

The report highlights organisations that are perceived to manage sustainability effectively, reflecting not only corporate commitments but also how these efforts are understood and valued by consumers. For Centara, this recognition signals a meaningful alignment between long-term ESG strategy and evolving guest expectations.

This year, Centara has netted strong results across all ESG categories. In environmental sustainability, Centara ranks third among Thai hotel brands and is in the top 5 among all Thai brands researched. In social and governance sustainability, Centara ranks second among perceived Thai hotel brands. Centara holds the second-highest governance perceptions of all Thai brands researched.

Brand Finance Managing Director Asia Pacific Alex Haigh commented: “Centara’s performance in the Brand Finance Sustainability Perceptions Index 2026 reflects how effectively the brand is aligning its ESG commitments with what guests increasingly expect from modern hospitality. In a sector where sustainability continues to grow as a key driver of reputation and choice, Centara stands out for making responsible practices visible and meaningful across its guest experience.”

Sustainable luxury as an expectation, not an add-on

As travel trends evolve, sustainability has become a key factor in how guests choose where to stay, with growing expectations for responsible practices alongside comfort and service. In response, Centara has embedded sustainability into its core brand experience—particularly in its upper-tier offerings—integrating environmental responsibility, cultural sensitivity, and community engagement into the guest journey.

This approach is reflected in the Centara Reserve brand, where personalised service, refined design, and thoughtful sustainability practices come together to create a more conscious form of luxury. The upcoming Centara Reserve Krabi, set to open in December 2026, will further bring this philosophy to life—demonstrating how elevated hospitality can coexist with responsible development and operations.

The Rooftop Fam at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, located on the 26th floor, spans 1,296 square metres and promotes a farm‑to‑table approach, aligning with Centara’s sustainability commitment.

From commitment to measurable action

A structured, data-driven ESG approach underpins Centara’s sustainability journey. Across its portfolio, the group continues to implement initiatives to reduce environmental impact, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen long-term resilience.

Energy management remains a key focus, with multiple properties adopting energy-efficient systems, smart building technologies, and renewable energy solutions. Water conservation and waste reduction programmes are also being actively implemented, alongside a broader commitment to eliminating single-use plastics.

At the corporate level, Centara continues to strengthen its ESG governance framework, ensuring transparency, accountability, and measurable progress across all areas of operation.

Bringing sustainability to life across key properties

Centara’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond policy and is reflected across its hotels and resorts in Thailand and beyond. In Bangkok, Centara Grand at CentralWorld serves as a flagship example, integrating energy-efficient systems, waste management, and smart operational practices to reduce its environmental footprint.

Across its resorts, Centara implements water recycling, reduces single-use plastics, and supports local communities. At the same time, in coastal and island destinations, the group focuses on marine conservation, responsible sourcing, and eco-conscious design to minimise environmental impact.

“We believe that the future of hospitality lies in delivering meaningful experiences that are not only memorable but also responsible. From our urban hotels to our resort destinations, and especially within our luxury brand – Centara Reserve, we are committed to ensuring that sustainability and exceptional service go hand in hand. This is how we build long-term trust with our guests, our partners, and the communities we serve and we live in,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Operating Officer Michael Henssler.

Looking ahead: Strengthening trust through transparency

As sustainability becomes a key driver in travel decisions, Centara is focused on making its ESG efforts more visible and meaningful to guests—bridging the gap between performance and perception through storytelling and on-property experiences.

With a growing international portfolio, the group is well-positioned to lead the next phase of sustainable hospitality in Thailand and across Asia, delivering long-term value through responsible growth, operational excellence, and guest-focused innovation.

See more of the sustainability initiatives and achievements of Centara Hotels & Resorts here.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)