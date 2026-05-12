PATA recognises faithful members

GYEONGJU, South Korea, 13 May 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) honours five leaders in the Asia Pacific travel and tourism industry with the Awards of Merit, Life Membership, and the Chairman’s Award.

The award ceremony was held on Monday, 11 May, during the PATA Executive Board & Board Member and PATA Awards Presentation Dinner, at Lahan Hotel in Pohang, Korea (ROK).

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid (left), Chairman of the Honours Committee Tunku Iskandar (centre), and Chair Peter Semone (right) with the PATA Honours Awards recipients during the PATA Executive Board & Board Meeting and PATA Awards Presentation.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid congratulated award recipients and the new Life Members, stating: “I would like to congratulate all the recipients and express how proud we are of their immense contributions to PATA and the wider tourism industry. Each of these changemakers has helped shape the association through their leadership, integrity, and commitment to advancing our community, playing an important role in PATA’s continued growth and relevance.”

PATA Life Membership goes to SanJeet, Director, DDP Publications Private Limited, and Suman Pandey, Group Chairman, Explore Himalaya Travel & Adventure. As the association’s highest individual honour, the award recognises individuals for their leadership and dedication to PATA.

The association also honoured Ben Montgomery, Corporate Ambassador, Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Judy Torres, Deputy Managing Director, Marianas Visitors Authority, with the PATA Awards of Merit for their consistent contributions to PATA and its chapter network.

Beyond strengthening relations between Centara and the owners of Centara-managed hotels and representing the brand in various industry councils and associations, Montgomery serves as Vice President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), a Board Member of the ASEAN Hotel & Restaurant Association, and represents Centara at the Joint Public & Private Working Committee to develop workforce capacity for Thailand’s hotel and tourism industry.

Torres is the Deputy Managing Director of the Marianas Visitors Authority with over 30 years of experience in tourism administration, destination marketing, research management, and public relations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The PATA Chairman’s Award goes to Kornchalee Tantimongkonsakul, Corporate Affairs, PATA, in recognition of the exceptional behind-the-scenes support she has provided to the Chair during his tenure, as well as her commitment, professionalism, and dedicated service to the association.

(Source: PATA)