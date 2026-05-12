ITB China explores educational travel trends

SINGAPORE, 13 May 2026: ITB China will track the transformation in educational travel: from checklist-style tourism toward structured, purpose-driven learning experiences during the three-day trade show in Shanghai.

The clear shifts and questions will be explored in both the conference programme and the exhibition during ITB China, which will convene from 26 to 28 May at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre.

ITB China 2026: Educational travel moves to purpose-driven learning. (Unsplash)

Quoting Youth Travel Trends 2026, published by the WYSE Travel Confederation in November 2025, ITB China assures the “outlook for youth, student, and educational travel remains broadly positive”.

However, expectations are evolving rapidly. Rigid, checklist-style itineraries focused on city sightseeing are losing relevance, while authentic, participatory experiences with a strong sense of place are increasingly in demand.

This transformation is clearly visible in outbound educational travel. Programs centred primarily on school visits, landmarks, and museum entries are becoming less compelling on their own. Instead, the focus is shifting toward integrated thematic learning journeys, where classroom learning, local observation, interactive assignments, and group-based activities are combined into a cohesive educational experience.

Market expansion meets sharper differentiation

StudyTravel Magazine observed a similar trend between late 2025 and early 2026. Across junior programmes, summer schools, young adult programs, and tailor-made short-stay group formats, supply continues to expand. Yet the key change is not only volume growth. Short-term programs are becoming more flexible, themes more focused, and target groups more precisely defined by age and interest.

New decision logic: Outcomes over itineraries

As a result, decision-making has become more specific for schools, parents, and students. The critical questions are now: why this theme, why this combination of destinations, what participants will actually do during the program, and what tangible outcomes they will take away. These criteria are increasingly more important than the length or density of sightseeing schedules.

At the ITB China 2026 Conference, educational travel will be a dedicated topic within the broader discussion of travel product and experience design.

Beyond the conference programme, educational travel will also be a key highlight in the ITB China 2026 exhibition area, bringing together exhibitors, including destinations with educational tourism offerings, schools, universities, museums, and research institutions.

(Source: ITB China)