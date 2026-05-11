Jen Hong Kong refresh completed

HONG KONG, 12 May 2026: JEN Hong Kong by Shangri-La has raised the curtain on its renovated rooms and suites, the launch of JEN Residence, and newly upgraded rooftop wellness facilities.

The upgraded room categories include Cityscape, Harbourscape, Mountain Club, Harbour Club, Suite Club, and JEN Residence.

JEN Residence

JEN Residence

The newly launched JEN Residence sets the benchmark for long-stay comfort, offering a spacious, home-like option in the heart of the city.

Inspired by residential living, each unit features separate living and sleeping areas, a fully equipped kitchenette with a fridge and freezer, microwave, and an auto-refresh water dispenser, as well as an in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet.

Experience refined comfort at the Suite Club. Each suite is thoughtfully divided into living and sleeping zones, creating a residential-style retreat designed around everyday ease. Highlights include a spacious walk-in wardrobe, a dedicated washing area with double sinks, and a fully equipped kitchenette.

Rooftop pool and gym

Perched high above the hotel, the L29 Rooftop is a wellness and revitalisation zone featuring a state-of-the-art gym with 24/7 access, complemented by an outdoor yoga and meditation deck.

The newly renovated Club Lounge, with a dedicated meeting room, located on level 28, provides a shared sanctuary in the sky, featuring a modern design and an open pantry tailored for work, relaxation, and social connection, set against a stunning 180-degree view of Victoria Harbour.

Located in the centre of Sai Wan, JEN Hong Kong by Shangri-La is just a one-minute walk from HKU MTR Station and is adjacent to the cultural hubs of Sheung Wan and Central, making it perfect for discovering local culture, including temples, cafés, and historic streets.

(Source: Shangri-La)