Marriott debuts City Express in Osaka

SINGAPORE, 12 May 2026: City Express by Marriott has announced the opening of City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya and City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South.

The simultaneous launch of both properties introduces the brand to Osaka, a city renowned for its culinary innovation, energy, and vibrant urban character.

Photo credit: Marriott International.

City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya

The 100-room City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya is located in Minami, one of Osaka’s most dynamic neighbourhoods, offering access to the city’s commercial districts and iconic landmarks. Surrounded by a mix of retail, residential, and commercial developments, the hotel provides both convenience and immersion in local urban life.

The hotel is located directly adjacent to Shin-Imamiya Station, one of Osaka’s key transport interchanges. With access to the JR Osaka Loop Line, Nankai Main Line, and Osaka Metro, the hotel offers connectivity across the city and the wider Kansai region. Travellers arriving via Kansai International Airport benefit from direct train access on the Nankai Main Line, with a journey time of approximately 50 minutes.

Guests can explore nearby attractions, including Tsutenkaku Tower, Tennoji Zoo, and Kuromon Market, all within proximity.

City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South

The 143-room City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South is located in Hanazono-kita, Nishinari-ku, set within a neighbourhood that reflects the authentic rhythm of Osaka’s urban landscape. The hotel is adjacent to Hanazonochō Station on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line, providing direct and convenient access to central Osaka.

Guests can easily explore nearby attractions, including Abeno Harukas and Tennoji (seven minutes), Namba (10 minutes), Dotonbori (12 minutes), and Shinsaibashi (15 minutes). Osaka Dome and Osaka Castle Park are also accessible from the hotel. Kansai International Airport is approximately 45 minutes away via direct train on the Nankai Line, ensuring smooth access for international and regional travellers.

The hotels will be operated by Shin‑Imamiya Hospitality GK, a subsidiary of Pacifica Hotels GK, under a franchise agreement with Marriott International.

(Source: Marriott International)