Tripadvisor names top travel experiences

SINGAPORE, 30 April 2026: Tripadvisor, a travel guidance platform, announced the winners of its annual 2026 Travelers’ Choice® Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do.

The awards highlight the highest-rated experiences and attractions around the world and in the US, based on millions of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings from its global community.

Photo credit: Tripadvisor — Porto City centre.

The Top Experiences, both in the US and globally, are recognised tours that bring travellers closer to their destinations, exploring culture and natural surroundings.

The Unvanquished Tour in Porto City Centre has reclaimed the No 1 Top Experience in the world for the second time, winning in both 2024 and this year. Travellers love this tour for its coverage of Porto’s history, architecture, and local food and drink recommendations.

In the US, outdoor exploration dominates the rankings, with the Lower Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend Day Tour with Lunch taking the No 1 spot. This full-day experience features stunning Southwest landscapes and is led by a local Navajo guide who explains the canyon’s geology and cultural significance.

Claiming the top spot on the newly introduced New York City list is the Central Park Pedicab Guided Tours, with thousands of five-star reviews. Travellers praised the knowledgeable local tour guides, the photo opportunities along the way, and noted this tour as the best way to see all the highlights of one of the world’s most iconic parks.

This year’s Once in a Lifetime section highlights life-changing experiences, such as snorkelling between tectonic plates in Reykjavik, Iceland. One of the world’s most dramatic snorkelling sites, it’s a glacier meltwater-filled rift formed by the drift of the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

“This is hard-won recognition, shaped by millions of travellers who booked, showed up, and rated what was actually worth their time,” said Tripadvisor Group. Chief Communications Officer Laurel Greatrix.

“There’s a clear theme in this year’s winners: they bring out what makes a destination unique. These aren’t experiences that fill an itinerary — they’re the experiences that give you a better way to understand a place.”

Top Experiences

From immersive city tours and a four-day Inca Trail trek to Machu Picchu to pub crawls and scenic boat cruises, this year’s list spans a world of adventure and culture across the most sought-after destinations.

(Source: Tripadvisor)