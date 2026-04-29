Etihad codeshares with Air Cambodia

SINGAPORE, 30 April 2026: Etihad Airways and Air Cambodia have launched a codeshare partnership this week, giving Etihad customers improved flight access to Cambodia’s iconic Angkor Wat temple complex in Siem Reap.

Etihad customers can book flights from across its network to Siem Reap via Phnom Penh on a single ticket, with baggage checked through to their final destination.

Photo credit: Etihad. Codeshare agreement with Air Cambodia.

Beyond the ancient temples of Angkor Wat, Siem Reap offers night markets, traditional Khmer cuisine, and rich cultural experiences that draw visitors from around the world. Air Cambodia passengers will also be able to book Etihad’s service between Phnom Penh and Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “Cambodia is an important and growing market within our network, with increasing demand for travel to and from the destination. This partnership with Air Cambodia enables us to extend that reach, providing our guests with seamless access between Siem Reap and the wider region through a single booking via Abu Dhabi.”

Air Cambodia Chief Commercial Officer Eng Molina added: “The partnership with Etihad strengthens connections between Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Our passengers gain direct access to Abu Dhabi, an important hub for business, trade, and tourism, while Etihad’s customers can explore Cambodia’s rich cultural heritage. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to discover the wonders of Angkor Wat and beyond.”

Additionally, Etihad guests can access Air Cambodia’s Vietnam network through the airlines’ interline partnership, opening up further travel options across Southeast Asia, including Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.

Etihad introduced flights to Phnom Penh in October 2025.

Etihad postpones return to Chiang Mai

Meanwhile, online booking sites confirm that Etihad Airways will not resume direct flights between its home base in Abu Dhabi and Chiang Mai in northern Thailand during its summer timetable. The airline had previously planned to fly the route four times weekly, effective the first week of April.

Instead, the airline has now scheduled its Abu Dhabi-Chiang Mai service to resume on 25 October at the start of the winter timetable with daily direct flights on a 170-seat A321neo. Flight time will be five hours and 40 minutes.

The suspension is part of broader regional adjustments following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel, the US and Iran since February. During the winter 2025/2026 season, Etihad Airways operated direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Chiang Mai, starting on 4 November, 2025, with four flights weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday).

Daily flights scheduled on 25 October

EY426 departs Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 2115 and arrives in Chiang Mai (CNX) at 0505 (plus a day).

EY427 departs Chiang Mai (CNX) at 0850 and arrives in Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 1305.

(Source: Etihad and online timetable data)