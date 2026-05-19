Lufthansa Allegris debuts in the Lion City

SINGAPORE, 20 May 2026: Lufthansa will introduce its Allegris experience on flights between Singapore and Munich effective this October, ushering in a new era of premium long-haul travel to Southeast Asia.

The deployment of Allegris underscores Lufthansa’s continued investment in the Singapore market and strengthens connectivity between Asia and Europe through its Munich hub.

Photo credit: Lufthansa. First-class Allegris experience.

Customers travelling on the route will experience Lufthansa’s next-generation cabins across all travel classes, featuring enhanced comfort, greater privacy and a more personalised onboard experience.

First class presents spacious suites with floor-to-ceiling privacy walls and elevated dining experiences.

Business class introduces a new suite concept with direct aisle access from every seat, customisable seating options and advanced technology features.

Premium economy and economy class have also been redesigned with improved ergonomics, larger entertainment screens and increased convenience for long-haul travel.

“Singapore is one of Lufthansa’s most important gateways in Asia Pacific, and we are delighted to bring our award-winning Allegris experience to this important market,” said Lufthansa Senior Director of Sales Southeast Asia and Pacific, Brendan Shashoua. “The introduction of Allegris reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class premium travel experience while strengthening connectivity between Singapore and Europe.”

Complementing Allegris, guests will also enjoy Lufthansa’s Future Onboard Experience (FOX) — a major new service concept and one of the airline’s largest-ever investments in the onboard customer experience. Backed by an investment of more than EUR70 million in 2026, FOX introduces a new premium service standard across all travel classes, with a strong focus on personalisation, comfort and signature moments that redefine premium travel.

The A350 equipped with Allegris will operate between Singapore and Munich starting 26 October 2026. Tickets are already on sale at the airline’s website or via local travel agencies.

(Source: Lufthansa)