Crystal teams up with Approach Guides

MELBOURNE, 20 May 2026: Crystal Cruises has confirmed a new collaboration with Approach Guides, launching an innovative suite of marketing technologies designed to help travel advisors more effectively promote Crystal voyages, engage clients and increase bookings.

At the heart of this new approach are “content experiences,” designed and ready-to-use digital marketing pages featuring Crystal’s itineraries, destinations, and exclusive offers. These pages can be instantly co-branded by advisors and shared across email and social channels. Each piece of content is paired with a personalised, co-branded Crystal website, enabling advisors to capture private leads directly and seamlessly convert interest into sales.

Photo credit Crystal Cruises.

To support adoption and maximise advisor success, Crystal is co-hosting a webinar for travel advisors on 28 May. The webinar will offer a live, hands-on demonstration of the platform, showing advisors how to co-brand content in real time, create their own marketing assets and begin sharing with clients immediately.

Participants will hear directly from Crystal Cruises Sales Director – Cruise, Jacqui Tufala, and Approach Guides founder, Jennifer Raezer, on how this technology is designed to elevate advisor marketing while driving measurable results.

The platform is designed for simplicity and speed. Advisors can access Crystal’s marketing content, add their personal branding, and begin sharing with clients in minutes — eliminating the need for time-intensive content creation while ensuring a polished, high-end presentation consistent with the Crystal brand.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Approach Guides to provide our valued trade partners with cutting-edge technology that delivers both inspiration and immediacy. Working with Approach Guides provides our travel partners an elegant, intuitive way to market Crystal to their luxury clients, combining beautiful storytelling with powerful lead generation. It’s a meaningful step forward in how we support advisor success and help them grow their business,” said Crystal Cruises VP Sales and Partnerships, AU/NZ, Susan Haberle.

In addition, Crystal is offering agency-level integration options that allow host agencies to co-brand Crystal content directly from their intranet systems. This ensures advisors can access and distribute marketing materials within their existing workflows with minimal setup.

Travel advisors can explore the new platform and begin creating their own co-branded content by visiting: inspires.to/crystal.

(Source: A&K Travel Group)