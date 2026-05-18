IBEM launches in Jakarta this July

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 19 May 2026: Indonesia is gearing up to energise its business events industry with the launch of the first-ever Indonesia Business Event Mart (IBEM), held in conjunction with the Southeast Asia Business Events Forum (SEABEF) from 28 to 31 July 2026 at the Jakarta International Convention Centre.

The event is organised through a strategic partnership between E&C Productions and TTG Events and is supported by the Republic of Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism. It aims to unite buyers and exhibitors from Indonesia and other international markets, creating a platform for industry growth and business exchange for an estimated 250 buyers and 200 sellers.

Photo credit: TTGmice. Launch promotion in Jakarta for Indonesia’s inaugural Indonesia Business Event Mart (IBEM) and the Southeast Asia Business Events Forum (SEABEF) set for July.

With strong international air connectivity and its status as the capital, Jakarta offers an accessible and strategic location for global and regional delegates. The event will be held at the Jakarta International Convention Centre, located approximately 45 minutes from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Held alongside IBEM, SEABEF will serve as a regional platform for knowledge sharing and industry dialogue, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and associations to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of business events in Southeast Asia.

The co-location of both platforms creates a comprehensive experience—combining thought leadership with commercial engagement under one umbrella.

About IBEM

Indonesia Business Event Mart (IBEM) is a new business events’ marketplace designed to connect global and regional industry players with Indonesia’s fast-growing business events sector. The event is organised in collaboration with E&C Productions and supported by the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia.