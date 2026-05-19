ATIA warns travellers to verify agency accreditation

SYDNEY, 20 May 2026: The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) urges Australian travellers to check that their travel agent or tour operator holds current ATIA Accreditation, following issues with Melbourne-based tour operator AVG Travels (formerly Asia Vacation Group, ABN: 74 608 656 800).

ATIA cancelled AVG’s accreditation on 22 August 2022 after the company failed to meet the financial and ethical standards required to remain in the scheme. AVG continued to trade and sell tour packages after that date without ATIA Accreditation.

Photo credit: ATIA.

ATIA’s accreditation scheme sets the highest standards in the Australian travel industry. Last year, 22% of accreditation applications were rejected for failing to meet those standards. Accredited businesses are subject to ongoing monitoring, and accreditation is cancelled where standards are not met.

A public register of all cancelled and withdrawn accreditations is available at afta.com.au/Accreditation/Cancelled-Withdrawn-ATAS-Participants.

Customers of ATIA Accredited businesses also have access to a formal complaints and dispute resolution process, giving them an independent avenue to resolve issues if something goes wrong.

ATIA is progressing a proposed merger with the Council of Australian Tour Operators (CATO). A key goal of that merger is to combine the strengths of both accreditation schemes into a stronger framework for businesses and consumers.

Travellers can check whether a business holds current ATIA Accreditation at Find ATIA Accredited Travel Agents & Tour Operators.

ATIA CEO Dean Long commented in the press statement: “The message to consumers is clear — always check that ATIA accredits your travel agent or tour operator. We had a 22% rejection rate of applications last year. We take pride in the people that we removed from the scheme for not meeting our standards.”

“ATIA Accreditation is the highest benchmark in the travel industry. It comes with an excellent consumer complaint processing process, which means even if something goes wrong, you have an independent umpire to help you settle any disputes.

“One of the reasons why we have been working so hard on the details of the proposed merger with CATO is to bring the best of both accreditation schemes together. This situation underscores exactly why that work matters.”

About ATIA (www.atia.travel)

The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) is the peak body representing Australia’s AUD69 billion travel industry. ATIA represents the majority of Australian travel agents, corporate agents, tour operators, wholesalers and ITOs.

(Source: ATIA)