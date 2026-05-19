IHG names GM for Halong Bay resort

HALONG, Vietnam, 20 May 2026: InterContinental Halong Bay Resort, a five-star beachside resort, has announced the appointment of Grant Thompson as its new General Manager.

A hospitality expert with more than 35 years of experience across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Thompson brings a global perspective and an exceptional track record to the hotel.

Photo credit: IHG. InterContinental Halong Bay Resort

Previous managerial roles with luxury brands such as Sofitel, The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), and Wanda Hotels & Resorts have shaped his leadership style, which is defined by clarity, operational strength, and a deep commitment to creating memorable moments. During his five-and-a-half-year spell with Wanda, he successfully opened six five-star hotels.

Having joined IHG Hotels & Resorts in 2018, he guided InterContinental Changsha to multiple awards before being appointed GM of InterContinental Beijing Beichen in 2023, where he achieved the highest guest-satisfaction ranking in the Greater China region and led the hotel to its highest KPI performance in 17 years.

(Source: IHG Hotels & Resorts)