Back to school thanks to PATA

BANGKOK, 20 May 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association officially launches the PATA Micro-credentials Programme, a training and learning initiative that aims to empower tourism professionals in the Asia Pacific with practical, industry-driven skills.

Hosted on src.pata.org, the programme comprises short courses developed by two PATA members, EarthCheck and The Sigmund Project, with self-paced learning and content focused on relevant tourism knowledge. The target group are entry-level to senior professionals, Entrepreneurs and SMEs, and government and tourism organisations.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid announces the launch of the Micro-credentials programme at PATA Annual Summit 2026 in Gyeongju, Korea (ROK).

Learners will also be awarded with digital certificates upon completion.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid said: “At PATA, one of our core aims has always been to support the industry through knowledge sharing and collaboration. Through this initiative, we hope to make practical learning more accessible and flexible, while drawing on the expertise and experiences of PATA’s global network. We believe that by sharing knowledge and learning from one another, we can help tourism stakeholders across the region grow, adapt, and move forward together.”

Initial courses available under the programme

Integrating ESG into Tourism SMEs – EarthCheck

The course offers practical ESG strategies for small tourism businesses to build more sustainable operations and improve efficiency. Participants will learn simple, cost-effective actions that can deliver measurable environmental and social impact.

AI-Powered Marketing for Tourism Professionals – The Sigmund Project

The course offers practical applications of AI to create faster and smarter marketing campaigns, produce content, advertisements, and branding materials, and significantly reduce marketing time and production costs.

The courses are now accessible at src.pata.org/online-courses.

(Source: PATA)