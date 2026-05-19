Qatar and PAL extend codeshare pact

DOHA, Qatar, 20 May 2026: Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines are expanding their strategic partnership by enhancing the connectivity between their networks. Starting 1 June 2026, Philippine Airlines will place its (PR) code on Qatar Airways flights from Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to Doha, and connect to over 20 major European cities, including Paris, Rome, and Frankfurt via Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways will place its QR code on Philippine Airlines’ domestic flights, enabling travellers arriving in Manila and Cebu to enjoy seamless connectivity to popular leisure destinations such as Caticlan and Puerto Princesa.

Complementing the codeshare expansion, Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme, Privilege Club, has partnered with Philippine Airlines’ Mabuhay Miles to extend loyalty benefits to members of both programmes. This marks Privilege Club’s 26th airline partnership and increases the loyalty programme’s footprint in Southeast Asia, delivering diverse opportunities for members to collect and spend Avios across Philippine Airlines’ global flight network. Privilege Club members can now collect and spend Avios on Philippine Airlines routes across Australasia, Southeast Asia, and the US, and access a wider range of cities within the Philippines, including Cebu, Clark, and Davao City.

Additionally, Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles members can also collect and spend miles when flying across Qatar Airways’ global network, including destinations across Africa and Europe. For Philippine Airlines, this latest loyalty partnership enhances its presence in the Middle East by expanding its network.

Avios can be spent on travel rewards, including flights with Qatar Airways, Oneworld, and partner airlines, award flights, and Qatar Airways upgrades, as well as direct bookings with Qatar Executive. Lifestyle benefits include packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, dining and shopping at Qatar Duty Free, and much more. Similarly, Mabuhay Miles members can enjoy a broad range of rewards across its lifestyle partners, spanning travel, retail, and dining experiences.

(Source: Qatar Airways)