Spring Airlines flies to Phuket

BANGKOK, 30 April 2026: Spring Airlines has operated four weekly direct flights between Shenzhen (SZX) and Phuket (HKT) since the end of March and now plans to increase flights to daily by September, according to online flight schedules.

Using an A320 aircraft with 180 seats, the airline operates four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with a flight time of three hours and 40 minutes.

Photo credit: Spring Airlines.

The new route is an important addition to the airline’s Southeast Asian network, mainly serving leisure travellers seeking budget-friendly options between the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and Phuket, a popular resort island in southern Thailand.

Flight Schedule

9C8781 departs Shenzhen (SZX) at 0555 and arrives in Phuket (HKT) at 0840. (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

9C8782 departs Phuket (HKT) at 2320 and arrives in Shenzhen (SZX) at 0405 (plus a day)

Shenzhen is a major hub for Spring Airlines, and the route to Phuket complements flights to Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand, from other hubs such as Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Based on current flight logs and schedule filings, the route is part of the airline’s Spring/Summer 2026 schedule expansion, which officially took effect on 29 March 2026.

While the airline’s other regional routes to Singapore and Japan had earlier restarts, the Shenzhen-Phuket direct connection was scheduled to capture the 2026 post-Songkran and early-summer travel demand.

Spring Airlines is scaling up its presence on the Shenzhen (SZX) to Phuket (HKT) route, aiming for daily flights by the end of September.

This daily schedule is designed to coincide with the start of the peak travel season on Phuket Island, which kicks in October. The expansion is part of a broader optimisation pursued by Chinese LCCs this year that focuses on turning existing successful routes, such as the Shenzhen-Phuket flights, into high-frequency corridors rather than on opening new routes to new destinations.

(Source: FlyTeam, Spring Airlines)