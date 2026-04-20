Thailand International Boat Show secures investment

PHUKET, 21 April 2026: The Thailand International Boat Show has secured a strategic investment from Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, marking a long-term commitment to grow the show in Thailand and strengthen its position as a leading platform for the yachting industry in the Asia Pacific.

This new collaboration reflects a shared vision for Phuket Yacht Haven Marina — the largest marina in Phuket — to be the long-term home of the Thailand International Boat Show, leveraging its scale and capacity both in the water and on land.

Photo credit: Phuket Yacht Haven Marina.

With more than 330 berths, including capacity for superyachts up to 100 metres bow to stern, the marina is positioned to support the show’s ambition to increase both the size and number of yachts on display.

At the same time, Phuket Yacht Haven Marina is advancing plans to expand and enhance its onshore facilities, including additional lifestyle amenities, dining options, upgrades to The Deck, and new experiential offerings — all designed to elevate the overall marina experience and well-aligned with the show organisers’ ambition to deliver a more immersive visitor experience.

“This is a strategic investment in the future of the show and the industry,” said JAND Events CEO David Hayes, organisers of the Thailand International Boat Show. “We’re seeing strong positive momentum in Thailand, including recent progress around the superyacht licence, which signals the country’s growing commitment to marine tourism.

The opportunity now is to translate that into a broader, more inclusive industry platform — one that spans superyachts, leisure boating and onshore lifestyle — and Phuket Yacht Haven Marina provides the scale, flexibility and long-term foundation to support that growth as we build towards creating the biggest and best boat show in Asia Pacific.”

For Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, the partnership reflects its ambition to play a greater role in Thailand’s yachting future.

While infrastructure underpins that ambition, the marina also sees service as a key differentiator — positioning Thailand’s hospitality and attention to detail as a defining advantage in attracting international yacht owners.

“This partnership is about raising the standard of what a marina and boat show experience can be in Thailand,” said Phuket Yacht Haven Marina Managing Director Juraibon Phataraprasit. “Our continued development — particularly onshore — is focused on enhancing the overall experience for yacht owners, guests and visitors.

Together with the Thailand International Boat Show, we are working towards creating a world-class platform that reflects Thailand’s potential on the global stage.”

The fifth Thailand International Boat Show will take place from 14 to 17 January 2027 at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, preceded by the Thailand Yachting Conference on 13 January 2027 at The Slate, Nai Yang Beach.

For more information, visit www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.

(Source: JAND Events)