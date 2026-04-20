Qatar reinstates network mid-June

DOHA, Qatar, 21 April 2026: Qatar Airways will reinstate flights and expand frequencies in its international flight network, with services to over 150 destinations effective 16 June 2026.

The updated schedule, valid until 15 September 2026, introduces new routes and increased frequencies to and from Doha.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways. Flying back to over 150 destinations.

To view the schedule, click here.

Passengers with confirmed bookings on a flight in the new schedule will be notified directly with updated flight information. Qatar Airways recommends checking its website or app regularly and ensuring that contact details are kept up to date.

As a reminder, for those who have a confirmed booking with a travel date up until 15 September 2026, they are eligible for:

Complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to 31 October 2026 when rebooking on flights operated by Qatar Airways, subject to availability and fare seasonality.

If flights are impacted, they remain eligible for further fee-free changes until 31 October 2026. Refunds on unused ticket value can also apply. However, refunds may take up to 28 working days to be processed.

(Source: Qatar Airways)