Star Alliance welcomes Italy’s flag carrier

SINGAPORE, 3 April 2026: ITA Airways marked its entry into the Alliance during a ceremony held at the Piazza di Spagna Lounge, Rome Fiumicino Airport Terminal 3, presided over by ITA Airways Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Joerg Eberhart, Star Alliance Chief Executive Officer Theo Panagiotoulias, and Lufthansa Group Chief Commercial Officer Dieter Vranckx.

Since 1 April, ITA Airways has been connected to the Alliance’s global network, linking its Rome Fiumicino hub and Milan Linate airport, served by 17 Star Alliance members collectively, to more than 1,150 destinations worldwide.

Photo credit: Star Alliance.

Customers travelling across the network can now benefit from through check-in, reciprocal frequent flyer recognition and access to Star Alliance lounges, creating a more seamless customer experience, in and out of Italy.

Celebrating the milestone, Star Alliance Chief Executive Officer Theo Panagiotoulias said: “On behalf of our members, I am delighted to welcome ITA Airways as the 26th member of Star Alliance. This is the result of a focused and collaborative integration effort. With ITA Airways on board, we not only expand our network to and from Italy, but also elevate the connected experience of our customers when travelling across multiple airlines, through access to the world’s largest network of airport lounges, more comprehensive loyalty benefits, and other benefits like baggage tracking – all designed to enhance the journey at every step.”

The Lufthansa Group has mentored ITA Airways’ induction into the Alliance, and expert teams across the group’s airlines have facilitated an intense integration programme over the last several months.

ITA Airways, which flies over 16 million customers every year, adds more than 350 daily flights to the Alliance network, supported by a strong domestic and regional footprint. The addition expands travel options across Italy and Europe and improves connectivity between Southern Europe and key international markets.

As part of its membership, eligible customers can enjoy priority services, lounge access across the Alliance network, and reciprocal recognition of frequent flyer programmes, including the ability to earn and redeem miles. Star Alliance Gold customers will also have access to ITA Airways lounges in Rome, Milan and Catania.

Star Alliance now comprises 26 member airlines, offering more than 17,500 daily flights across a global network spanning over 190 countries.