PAL schedules direct flights to Chicago

MANILA, 23 April 2026: Philippine Airlines will expand its presence in the US with the launch of a new nonstop service between Manila and Chicago.

The new route, set to begin on 9 November, marks PAL’s eighth destination across the US and its territories, joining Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Guam, and Saipan.

Photo credit: Philippine Airlines.

With the addition of Chicago, PAL further solidifies its leadership as the Southeast Asian airline with the most expansive network connecting travellers to the US mainland and its island territories.

“Chicago is considered one of the premier hubs in the United States, and our entry into this vibrant city will provide direct connectivity to the Midwest,” said the airline’s president, Richard Nuttall. “At the same time, serving the Chicago–Manila corridor will create vital links to key regional destinations and major Philippine domestic markets through our Manila hub.”

Scheduled to operate three times a week — every Monday, Wednesday and Friday — flights will depart Manila in the afternoon and arrive at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport likewise in the afternoon local time. The return service from Manila will operate on the same days, departing in the evening and arriving in Manila early morning.

To mark the launch of the new route, PAL is offering introductory fares, with round-trip economy base fares starting at USD 667 for bookings made by 31 May 2026.

Philippine Airlines will deploy a 360-seat Airbus A350-900 on the Manila-Chicago route.

(Source: Philippine Airlines)