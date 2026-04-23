Nepal Wellness Year on the horizon

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2026: Nepal Tourism Board, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, will intensify promotions and launch Nepal Wellness Year 2027 to draw more international tourists to the country.

The Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel, emphasised that Nepal’s wellness offerings extend beyond tourism, encouraging visitors to engage in deeper self-discovery through the country’s spiritual and cultural heritage, stating: “Do not just visit Nepal; come and discover yourself.”

Photo credit: Nepal Tourism Board. NTB Chief Executive Officer Deepak Raj Joshi (second left) shares a wellness moment with his team.

The Wellness Year announcement was made during celebrations on 15 April to mark International Wellness Day and reflects a broader national effort to promote wellness practices across communities in the lead-up to Nepal Wellness Year 2027.

“As Nepal advances its wellness tourism agenda, the country continues to offer transformative lifetime experiences rooted in nature, spirituality, and holistic wellbeing, inviting visitors not only to explore its landscapes but also to reconnect with themselves,” said Nepal Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Deepak Raj Joshi.

Nepal Wellness Year 2027

Nepal is officially preparing to observe 2027 as “Nepal Wellness Year,” a major national initiative aimed at repositioning the country as a global hub for holistic health, spiritual healing, and sustainable tourism.

The campaign follows a significant diplomatic win for Nepal. Last March, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution (initiated by Nepal) to proclaim 15 April International Wellness Day.

The “Nepal Wellness Year 2027” is designed to shift Nepal’s tourism narrative from its current emphasis on adventure to establish the destination as a premier destination for Yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, and natural healing.

The objective is to target “high-value” travellers who typically spend 53% more than the average tourist.

Embracing wellness and sustainability could also reduce the economic burden on the country’s health sector and help achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through preventive health practices.

Wellness tourism can attract visitors year-round and help balance the traditional spring and autumn trekking peaks.

The government and the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) are now developing a Special Wellness Calendar for 2027.

Campaign highlights five major pillars:

Category Highlights Spiritual Heritage Leveraging Nepal’s status as the birthplace of the Lord Buddha (Lumbini) and its deep Hindu and Buddhist roots. Traditional Medicine Promoting Ayurveda, Tibetan medicine (Sowa Rigpa), and indigenous shamanic healing. Mindfulness Leveraging Nepal’s status as the birthplace of the Lord Buddha (Lumbini) and its deep Hindu and Buddhist roots. Infrastructure Developing a Trans-Himalayan Wellness Tourism Corridor (in collaboration with China) and investing in eco-resorts. Community Engagement Focusing on meditation retreats, yoga ashrams, and “forest bathing” in the Himalayas.

Strategy Development: A 10-year National Wellness Tourism Strategy (2026–2035) has been drafted, along with a five-year action plan.

International Diplomacy: Acting Nepali Ambassadors (including those in China and Bangladesh) are promoting the 2027 initiative to attract international investment and trade partners.

Management: The Nepal Tourism Board, led by CEO Deepak Raj Joshi, is coordinating with private-sector bodies, such as the PATA Nepal Chapter, to integrate wellness programmes into the national tourism calendar.

The government is expected to establish a National Wellness Tourism Committee shortly to oversee a dedicated budget and brand-identity campaign for the 2027 launch.

(Source: Nepalish Insider, Nepal Economic Forum, Tourism Mail Nepal)