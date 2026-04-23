Vietjet leads in emissions efficiency

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2026: Vietjet has been recognised as the most emissions-efficient airline for intra-Southeast Asia operations, according to the 2025 Flight Emissions Review by Cirium, a leading global aviation data and analytics provider.

The ranking is based on Cirium’s EmeraldSky methodology, which uses CO₂ per Available Seat Kilometre (CO₂/ASK) as its core metric. This measures the amount of fuel an airline burns relative to its passenger capacity. According to the report, Vietjet recorded 64.5 grams CO₂/ASK, placing first in the Southeast Asia intra-regional ranking, ahead of Singapore Airlines (66.7 grams) and Lion Air (67.1 grams).

Photo credit: Vietjet.

The ranking compares emissions performance on flights operating entirely within Southeast Asia, where the dominance of short- and medium-haul routes can make fuel efficiency more challenging to optimise. Against this backdrop, Vietjet’s ability to deliver the lowest emissions reflects its strong operational efficiency across the entire value chain, from aircraft configuration and network planning to load management.

A key driver of Vietjet’s emissions performance is its new-generation fleet. The airline primarily operates Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, including the latest “NEO” variants, which offer approximately 15 to 20% fuel savings compared to previous-generation models. With one of the youngest fleets in the region, Vietjet is well-positioned to optimise fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions per flight. In parallel, the airline continues to strengthen technology adoption across its operations, from flight data analytics platforms such as SkyBreathe to fuel-optimisation initiatives like SFCO₂, thereby improving efficiency across its entire network.

Previously, Vietjet was also named among the Top 7 global airlines for sustainability in 2025 by AirlineRatings, in recognition of its efforts to reduce emissions, improve fuel efficiency, and support the green transition. The airline has also received ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) recognition in markets such as Taiwan.

The Flight Emissions Review is Cirium’s annual ranking, providing an independent assessment of the world’s 100 largest airlines based on actual operational data. It enables transparent comparisons of emissions performance across airlines by scale and geographic region, serving as a benchmark for the global aviation industry.

(Source: Vietjet)