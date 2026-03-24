Thomas Cook (India) demerges resort enterprise

MUMBAI, 25 March 2026: Thomas Cook (India) Limited’s board of directors has given its “in-principle approval” to a proposal for the demerger of the company’s Resorts and Resort Management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited (SHRL) and a subsequent capital restructuring of TCIL.

The proposed demerger and restructuring are subject to NCLT and other regulatory approvals.

The demerger and restructuring are being undertaken to unlock value for TCIL shareholders by demerging the Resorts and Resort Management businesses into SHRL and to attract investors to each business segment.

In a company statement, the board said it would also streamline TCIL’s existing capital structure, which would “result in improved earnings per share and enable sharper strategic and operational focus across each business vertical”.

TCIL owns or operates six resorts under the Nature Trails brand name. These resorts are spread across India in several scenic locations and offer a host of curated services across multiple attractive market segments, including adventure holidays, educational trips and corporate getaways. TCIL will demerge this business into SHRL as part of the demerger.

Thomas Cook India Limited Managing Director & CEO Mahesh Iyer commented: “I am delighted to announce this demerger of Thomas Cook’s Resorts and Resort Management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited. This demerger and restructuring unlock tremendous value and potential for TCIL shareholders by streamlining the existing capital structure and improving Earnings Per Share. The demerger and restructuring also pave the way for a future listing of SHRL, enabling it to chart its own course in the rapidly expanding hospitality space in India”

(Source: Thomas Cook India)