FCM Travel: Say hello to SAM

SINGAPORE, 19 May 2026: FCM Travel says its AI travel companion, Sam, goes live across more than 90 countries in June after an introductory phase introduced to the company’s clientele earlier this year.

A proprietary AI ecosystem built at the core of FCM’s technology, making Sam the intelligence layer running through everything FCM does – not a feature sitting on top of it. For existing customers, what’s coming will feel like a different product entirely.

Photo credit: FCM.

“This is a genuine, game-changing first for the managed travel industry,” said FCM Travel Global Chief Experience Officer, John Morhous. “A lot of our competitors are trying to bolt AI onto existing stacks, but the real power in AI is that the more connected it is, the more you can do with it. Sam is built, not bought – and that compounds over time.”

Sam’s intelligence works across all roles — travellers, arrangers, and travel managers — with equal depth. Most AI in managed travel still focuses on a single point in the journey. Underpinning it all is FCM’s proprietary technology architecture, which defines which trusted data sources Sam queries for each interaction, preventing hallucination and ensuring enterprise-grade accuracy.

Central to Sam’s architecture is its proprietary guardrail system – a capability that goes far beyond hallucination prevention. Travel managers can configure precisely how Sam responds to specific query types, ensuring answers always reflect their policies and rules of engagement.

A traveller not entitled to business class will never receive a recommendation for a premium fare. An out-of-policy hotel will not be surfaced as an option.

Spend thresholds, approval workflows, and supplier preferences are all automatically enforced in conversation, giving organisations the benefits of conversational AI while retaining the programme controls that enterprise travel demands.

“Travellers are tired of fragmented experiences – piecing together more than five tools just to get through a trip,” said Morhous.

“Sam isn’t a single point of support. It’s there throughout the entire journey, for every person in a travel programme. Because our AI is proprietary, the accuracy and compliance enterprises need isn’t bolted on – it’s built in.”

At launch, Sam delivers end-to-end trip support across the full traveller journey, with real-time programme data intelligence for travel managers through plain-language conversation, seamless handoff to FCM consultants with full context intact, and a unique smart redirect into customers’ existing booking tools – the only AI solution in managed travel to offer this.

“June is only the beginning,” said Morhous. “Because we own our technology end-to-end, every release makes our customers’ programmes smarter.”

(Source: FCM Travel)