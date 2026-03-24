Agoda lists top weekend trips

SINGAPORE, 25 March 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda unveils a selection of weekend trip destinations across Asia for travellers seeking a quick escape.

Weekend trips have become increasingly appealing, offering a refreshing break from the daily grind without requiring extensive time off work. These short getaways provide an opportunity to explore new cultures, indulge in local cuisines, and experience diverse landscapes, all within a few days.

Whether it’s a serene beach retreat, a bustling city adventure, or a cultural exploration, weekend trips cater to the modern traveller’s desire for spontaneity and variety, making them ideal for those looking to recharge and rejuvenate.

Siem Reap, Cambodia: Siem Reap serves as a gateway to the ancient world, with the iconic Angkor Wat and other historic temples such as Ta Prohm and Bayon Temple. Beyond its archaeological wonders, the city offers vibrant nightlife on Pub Street and cultural immersion through local markets and museums. Ideal for history enthusiasts, Siem Reap presents to visitors both exploration and relaxation.

Goa, India: Known for its beaches and vibrant culture, Goa is a haven for those looking to unwind and enjoy a festive atmosphere. From the scenic Dudhsagar Falls to the historic Fort Aguada, Goa offers a combination of natural beauty and cultural landmarks. Visitors can indulge in local seafood, explore quaint villages, and experience the region’s unique blend of Indian and Portuguese influences.

Hoi An, Vietnam: Hoi An captivates with its well-preserved architecture and charming canals. This former port city is a cultural treasure, featuring wooden Chinese shophouses and French colonial buildings. Visitors can enjoy the Hoi An Night Market, relax on An Bang Beach, or take a basket boat tour on the Thu Bon River, making it a perfect destination for cultural exploration.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur offers a mix of cultural immersion and modern attractions. From the iconic Petronas Twin Towers to the bustling Petaling Street, visitors can experience a variety of sights and sounds. The city’s rich culinary scene and diverse cultural heritage make it an exciting destination for a weekend getaway.

Busan, South Korea: A lively port city known for its beaches, mountains, and cultural sites, visitors can explore the scenic Gwangalli Beach, visit the historic Beomeosa Temple, or enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Jagalchi Market. With its blend of natural beauty and urban excitement, Busan is perfect for a dynamic weekend escape.

Samui, Thailand: Samui Island is a tropical paradise known for its stunning beaches and luxurious resorts. Visitors can unwind at Chaweng Beach, explore the Samui Elephant Sanctuary, or take in the views from Lad Koh Viewpoint. With its harmonious blend of relaxation and adventure, Koh Samui is perfect for beach lovers seeking a serene escape.

Agoda Senior Vice President Supply, Andrew Smith, shared: “Asia is a treasure trove of experiences, and Agoda is thrilled to guide travellers to these incredible destinations. Whether you’re seeking cultural immersion, beach relaxation, or urban exploration, Agoda has the perfect weekend getaway for you.”

(Source: Agoda)