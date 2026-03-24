Four Seasons Yacht embarks on inaugural cruise

SINGAPORE, 25 March 2026: Four Seasons Yachts’ inaugural vessel, Four Seasons I, has embarked on its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean.

Purpose-built from the keel up and shaped entirely around the guest, the yacht extends Four Seasons’ legendary service to sea for the first time.

Four Seasons I is reimagining modern yachting by pairing the exclusivity and freedom of a private yacht with Four Seasons’ personalised service, while offering access to exclusive ports and yacht-only harbours.

The first voyage set sail on 20 March, coinciding with the 65th anniversary of Four Seasons and the opening of the company’s first hotel on the first day of spring in 1961.

Spanning 207 metres (679 feet), Four Seasons I has been conceived as a residential-inspired vessel that elevates the yachting experience, with just 95 suites, all featuring generous indoor-outdoor living, no interior cabins, and a one-to-one guest-to-staff ratio.

Among the yacht’s most exceptional accommodations is the nearly 929-sqm Funnel Suite positioned at the forward-facing prow, offering sweeping panoramic views. At the opposite end, the nearly 743-sqm Loft Suite features an expansive aft-facing terrace.

For its inaugural season, Mediterranean itineraries aboard Four Seasons I pair iconic ports with off-the-beaten-path coastal discoveries. Highlights include storied enclaves such as Saint-Tropez, sought-after destinations like Bodrum, and lesser-frequented harbours such as Hydra and Montenegro, alongside sailings across the Greek Isles and the Croatian coast.

In its debut year, the yacht will introduce 32 voyages across 52 sailings, exploring 130 distinct destinations in more than 30 countries and territories throughout the Mediterranean in summer and the Caribbean and Bahamas in winter.

The venture brings together luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, and venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. The second Four Seasons Yacht, Four Seasons II, will debut in 2027.

(Source: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts)