SC Partners leads Fusion Hotel Group takeover

HONG KONG, 19 March 2026: Fusion Hotel Group, based in Ho Chi Minh City, has been acquired by Suchad Chiaranussati, Founder and Chairman of SC Capital Partners, as well as the owner of Hotel Management Japan (HMJ), and Indonesian hotel operator Topotels Hotels & Resorts (Topotels).

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Fusion as it embarks on the next phase of growth, drawing upon HMJ and Topotels, and benefiting from SC Capital Partners’ expertise and established investment management platform.

Photo credit: Christopher Hur, CEO of Fusion Hotel Group, with Suchad Chiaranussati, Founder and Chairman of SC Capital Partners.

Founded in 2008, Fusion Hotel Group is a wellness-focused hospitality platform with 18 operating properties and approximately 3,000 keys across Vietnam and Thailand, with a secured pipeline of over 2,000 keys.

Together, Fusion, HMJ and Topotels will represent approximately 16,000 keys across four growth markets, supported by a team of over 100 hospitality professionals.

“Investment in Fusion reflects our long-term strategy to expand our hospitality footprint across Asia,” said SC Capital Partners Chairman and Founder Suchad Chiaranussati.

“Joining Chiaranussati’s hospitality ecosystem opens up tremendous opportunities,” said Fusion Hotel Group CEO Christopher Hur. “This partnership allows us to accelerate our growth across Asia, leverage shared focus areas of technology, marketing and distribution, and invest further in brand development and talent—strengthening our mission to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences.”

(Source: Fusion)