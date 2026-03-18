Ethiopian resumes flights to Atlanta

SINGAPORE: 19 March 2026: Ethiopian Airlines will resume direct passenger service between Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, and Atlanta in the US starting 21 May 2026, after pausing flights last February.

The resumption further restores a key connection between Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

Photo credit: Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew noted, “Atlanta is one of the most vibrant markets in the US, and Ethiopian Airlines is delighted to bring this route back into its network. The route serves growing demand from business travellers, members of the African diaspora, and tourists seeking convenient access to destinations across the African continent.”

Atlanta serves as a major economic and cultural centre in the US and hosts one of the largest African diaspora communities in the country. The renewed service will provide convenient travel options for passengers connecting to cities across the southeastern US and onward to destinations throughout Africa via Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates flights to multiple destinations across the US and continues to strengthen its transatlantic network as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The reintroduction of the Atlanta route further enhances the airline’s role as a vital bridge linking Africa with the rest of the world.

Tickets are available through Ethiopian Airlines’ website, mobile app, global ticket offices, Global Customer Interaction Centres, and authorised travel agents.

(Source: Ethiopian Airlines)