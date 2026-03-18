Hong Kong’s February passenger traffic soars

HONG KONG, 19 March 2026: February’s busy Chinese New Year celebration saw daily passenger volume at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) surpass 210,000 trips on the peak day of 22 February 2026.

In total, HKIA handled 5.42 million passenger trips and 32,100 flight movements in February, representing year-on-year increases of 20.1% and 10.5% respectively.

Photo credit: HKIA.

Cargo throughput continued to gain momentum, with cargo volume growing 11.6% year-on-year to 361,000 tonnes during the month.

Over the first two months of 2026, HKIA handled 10.93 million passenger trips and 66,545 flight movements, representing year-on-year growth of 11.7% and 6.2% respectively.

The combined growth in passenger volume in January and February was driven mainly by a 30% year-on-year increase in transfer/transit passenger traffic. During the period, traffic to and from the Chinese Mainland and Southeast Asia contributed the most to the growth in passenger traffic.

The cargo throughput of the first two months of 2026 rose by 8.2% year-on-year, to 776,000 tonnes. The overall growth of cargo throughput for the first two months was mainly attributed to a 17% year-on-year increase in transhipments. Exports also recorded a 7% growth. Among the key trading regions, cargo throughput to and from Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East showed the largest increases.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume rose by 14.0% year-on-year to 62.12 million, while flight movements increased by 7.9% to 398,565. Cargo throughput grew by 3.6% to 5.13 million tonnes.

The airport recently welcomed two new airlines: Chongqing Airlines, which connects to Chongqing, and Eastar Jet, which connects to Seoul.

Air Busan, Chongqing Airlines, Greater Bay Airlines and T’Way Air also launched new routes to Seoul, Chongqing, Fukuoka, Pakse, Phuket and Busan, respectively, further expanding HKIA’s air traffic network.

(Source: HKIA)