Ritz Carlton luxury cruises winter 2027-28

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2026: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection introduces its Winter 2027–2028 itineraries across Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific aboard Evrima, Ilma, and Luminara.

Sailing from October 2027 to May 2028, the season features more than 60 voyages and introduces 14 new ports of call. The season broadens the brand’s global presence across key regions, pairing established destinations with small, lesser-visited harbours.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection — Ilma

As part of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s upcoming Winter 2027–2028 season, Evrima will sail throughout the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific before returning to the Caribbean, while Ilma will complement visits to beach towns and tucked-away anchorages with a total of 27 ports. Luminara will return to the Asia-Pacific region, where its voyages will connect its bustling capitals and emerging seaside towns.

South Pacific — aboard Evrima

Evrima will sail a series of journeys spanning the South Pacific and beyond. An extended season in the region allows for deeper discovery, including inaugural calls to the coral atolls and lagoons of Rangiroa and Fakarava in French Polynesia, as well as the lush mountains and islets scattered across Rarotonga and Aitutaki in the Cook Islands.

Flexible Caribbean voyages on Ilma

Spanning 27 ports across the Caribbean, the upcoming winter season aboard Ilma is thoughtfully designed around flexibility and seamless access. Miami, San Juan, and Oranjestad serve as convenient turnaround ports for itineraries throughout the region. St. Barths remains a highlight with frequent stops across the season, while an expanded collection of three- and four-night round-trip voyages from Miami and San Juan creates new opportunities for spontaneous long weekends and effortless escapes to destinations such as Great Exuma and Key West.

Asia-Pacific itineraries aboard Luminara

Luminara features itineraries across Asia-Pacific. An 11-night voyage from Hong Kong to Tokyo includes an inaugural call in Kaohsiung, where waterfront promenades and lively night markets reflect southern Taiwan’s cultural vibrancy, as well as a visit to Ishigaki, Japan.

In Southeast Asia, a new seven-night sailing from Bangkok to Singapore debuts in Bintan, offering access to a secluded Indonesian archipelago known for its white-sand beaches and crystalline waters.

The season will also feature a slate of longer itineraries of up to 14 nights, designed to capture the region’s contrasts and depth. A Hong Kong-to-Singapore voyage will underscore this balance of urban energy and coastal elegance, combining overnight visits to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City for deeper exploration of each city’s restaurants, fashion, and nightlife with beachside moments and direct ocean access from the yacht’s Marina in Koh Kood and Koh Samui.

Similarly, Tokyo round-trip voyages will offer a rich view of Japan beyond its major cities through off-the-beaten-path calls, including Hakodate for its seafood culture, Otaru for its scenic canal and glass ateliers, and Aomori for contemporary art and the apple-harvest season.

Bookings are now open for Winter 2027–2028 itineraries.

(Source: The Ritz-Carlton)