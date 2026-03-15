BANGKOK, 16 March 2026: Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld remains a preferred choice in central Bangkok for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, offering flexible event spaces, quality accommodation and seamless access in the city’s central business district.

Rising above the Ratchaprasong intersection and directly connected to CentralWorld shopping complex, the 59-storey hotel and convention centre is designed to meet the needs of international and regional event organisers, corporate groups, and business travellers alike. Just a short walk from both Siam and Chidlom BTS Skytrain stations, and approximately 45 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport, the property’s location is among its greatest strengths.

Purpose-Built for business events

Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is one of the largest and most advanced facilities in the city centre, accommodating groups from 10 to over 6,000 guests. The venue features a 5,250-square-metre pillarless convention hall with a 13.5-metre-high ceiling, large pre-function space, and a flexible stage setup suitable for conferences, exhibitions, banquets, and concerts.

Adjacent to the convention centre, the 960-square-metre World Ballroom provides a second major venue for high-level business events, gala dinners, and corporate celebrations. For breakout sessions, workshops or executive meetings, 26 meeting rooms are available, including fully equipped boardrooms and 15 Lotus Suites ranging from 58 to 412 square metres.

Advanced audio-visual systems, high-speed internet, and on-site technical and planning teams support all venues. Customised event packages, including catering from the hotel’s culinary team, are available to ensure each event runs efficiently from start to finish.

Accommodation and amenities

Centara Grand’s 505 guest rooms and suites, including nine Executive Club floors, are designed for today’s business traveller, offering integrated smart technology, dedicated workspaces, and comfort. Club-level guests enjoy access to an exclusive lounge and personalised services for added convenience. Beyond the room, the hotel supports work-life balance with wellness and leisure facilities, including the Lifestyles on 26 Fitness Centre, Spa Cenvaree, and a pool with panoramic views.

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The hotel also offers a range of dining options to suit every occasion – from all-day international favourites at Ventisi to Mediterranean cuisine and skyline views at Red Sky, as well as halal Arabic cuisine. For corporate hosting or private gatherings, a selection of exclusive venues is available. In the evenings, guests can unwind with Spanish-inspired dishes at UNO MAS, sunset drinks at CRU Champagne Bar, Red Sky Bar or a late-night visit to COCOA XO, the rooftop bar dedicated to chocolate and cognac. For casual meetings or a quiet break between sessions, guests can visit Tea & Tipple on the 23rd floor for coffee, premium teas, a full bar, and afternoon tea service, or stop by Mill & Co in the lobby for fresh juices, pastries, and light refreshments.

With direct access to Bangkok’s largest lifestyle mall – CentralWorld – guests can explore over 700 retail and dining outlets, including Michelin-rated restaurants, international fashion brands, and convenient services.

Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld has been recognised for its consistent excellence in the MICE sector, having received multiple awards, including Best Meeting Hotel in Thailand. For event planners seeking a centrally located, full-service venue with proven capability, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld continues to set the benchmark for MICE events in Bangkok’s city centre.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 84 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)