Princess Cruises: North to Alaska experiences

SINGAPORE, 23 March 2026: Looking ahead to the 2026 Alaska season, Princess Cruises will sail its largest Alaska season ever in 2026, highlighted by the debut of its newest ship in the fleet, Star Princess.

All eight Princess ships sailing in Alaska this season will feature new programming: Star Princess, Coral Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Grand Princess, Emerald Princess, Discovery Princess, and Island Princess.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises.

First introduced in 2015, Princess’s immersive North to Alaska programme brings local personalities, culture and food, connecting guests with Alaska’s rich heritage, awe‑inspiring scenery and natural wonders through authentic offerings, educational events and engaging entertainment both onboard and ashore.

The expanded programme features eight ships, 180 departures and visits to 19 destinations, giving travellers an unparalleled range of Alaska adventures by sea or through combined land-and-sea cruisetours.

“Our North to Alaska programme is designed to bring guests closer to the spirit, culture and natural beauty of Alaska,” said Princess Cruises Vice President of Entertainment John-Paul Lamb. “From encounters with local experts and native storytellers to immersive entertainment and scenic glacier viewing, these experiences allow our guests to connect with Alaska along every step of their journey.”

With more than 55 years of experience sailing in Alaska, Princess Cruises continues to bring guests closer to the people, landscapes, and stories that define The Great Land, with five convenient departure ports, weekend departures from Seattle, and flexible itinerary choices for 2026-2027.

(Source: Princess Cruises)