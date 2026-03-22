Hong Kong hosts world-class sports events

HONG KONG, 23 March 2026: Hong Kong presents three major international sporting fixtures — the Hong Kong Sevens, Champions Day, and the 2026 UCI Track World Cup, Hong Kong, China, during April.

Photo credit: HKTB. Rugby icons and party anthems take centre stage at the Hong Kong Sevens 2026.

Hong Kong Sevens 2026

Rugby icons and party anthems take centre stage at the Hong Kong Sevens 2026, 17–19 April 2026, Kai Tak Stadium

One of the world’s most iconic annual sporting spectacles returns in 2026 as the Hong Kong Sevens celebrates its 50th anniversary. For its second edition at the state-of-the-art Kai Tak Stadium, the tournament promises three days of 72 rugby games between 30 of the world’s top teams, including Hong Kong China Men and Women’s 7s stars who will defend their Melrose Claymores titles.

Cycling fans can witness world-class competition at the 2026 UCI Track World Cup in Hong Kong.

2026 UCI Track World Cup, Hong Kong, China

Elite cyclists compete for global ranking points at the 2026 UCI Track World Cup, Hong Kong, China, 17–19 April 2026, Hong Kong Velodrome.

Cycling fans can witness world-class competition at the 2026 UCI Track World Cup in Hong Kong, the second round of the prestigious international track cycling series.

Held at the Hong Kong Velodrome, the event will bring together elite national teams competing across Olympic track cycling disciplines. As one of the most important events on the international cycling calendar — alongside the World Championships and Olympic Games — the competition offers riders valuable World Ranking points. The Hong Kong round is expected to attract nearly 400 professional cyclists from around 40 countries and regions, promising a thrilling showcase of speed, strategy and endurance.

Champions Day is a standout moment in Hong Kong’s racing calendar.

A day at the races

Champions Day brings world-class horse racing to Sha Tin, 26 April 2026, Sha Tin Racecourse.

Another standout moment in Hong Kong’s racing calendar is Champions Day, a major international meet that attracts top contenders from across the globe.

The event features three elite Group 1 races, bringing together world-class horses and jockeys to compete against Hong Kong’s finest thoroughbreds. For racing fans, it offers a rare chance to see hometown champions — including Romantic Warrior, Voyage Bubble, and Ka Ying Rising — defend their reputations against global challengers on home turf. The combination of elite racing and a charged race-day atmosphere makes Champions Day a can’t-miss spectacle for visitors and locals alike.

(Source: Hong Kong Tourism Board)