



BANGKOK, 13 March 2026: Preferred Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the addition of Dusit Thani Bangkok to its prestigious Legend Collection, welcoming the celebrated Thai hotel to a global portfolio of exceptional properties.

Located at the edge of the Thai capital’s Lumpini Park, Dusit Thani Bangkok has long been synonymous with the warmth of Thai hospitality, cultural refinement, and understated luxury.

Dusit Thani Bangkok’s skyline from its rooftop bar and legendary golden spire.

It made its highly anticipated return in late 2024 after a remarkable transformation as part of the new Dusit Central Park project in the heart of the city. Reimagined for a new generation of global travellers, the hotel seamlessly blends contemporary architecture with the signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality that has defined the Dusit brand for more than seven decades.

Rising above the city in a striking modern tower, Dusit Thani Bangkok offers 257 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, each designed to maximise natural light and panoramic views across Lumpini Park and the Bangkok skyline. Interiors by internationally acclaimed designer André Fu are refined yet warm, reflecting Thai craftsmanship through subtle detailing and bespoke Thai-inspired furnishings.

The hotel’s culinary offerings celebrate both heritage and innovation, featuring six destination restaurants and bars that showcase elevated Thai cuisine alongside international dining concepts, including one Michelin-starred Italian restaurant and a tropical rooftop bar situated alongside the hotel’s iconic golden spire. Additional amenities include Devarana Wellness, an urban wellness sanctuary with result-driven spa treatments, fitness, and pool facilities, as well as sophisticated venues for meetings, celebrations, and cultural gatherings, positioning the hotel as a social and lifestyle anchor within the city.

“We are delighted to welcome Dusit Thani Bangkok to our Legend Collection, an exceptional portfolio of landmark properties that are deeply rooted in their destination and celebrated for their enduring legacy,” said Preferred Hotels & Resorts Area Managing Director, Southeast Asia Christine Tan.

“Dusit Thani Bangkok embodies the very spirit of what the Legend Collection stands for – timeless prestige, global sophistication, cultural refinement, and an unwavering commitment to intuitive, world-class hospitality. Its addition further enriches our Legend Collection in Asia Pacific and underscores our dedication to curating the ultimate luxury experiences that resonate with today’s discerning global traveller.”

Dusit Thani Bangkok and Dusit Residences Managing Director Marc Handl commented: “Dusit Thani Bangkok is honoured to join the prestigious Legend Collection of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and to be part of such a distinguished global portfolio. Guests of Preferred Hotels & Resorts are discerning travellers who seek meaningful and memorable experiences, and this philosophy closely aligns with ours.

‘Our newly built hotel reinterprets Thai heritage and culture through a contemporary lens while delivering our gracious hospitality with genuine care. Together with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, we look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world and curating memorable moments for every guest visiting Bangkok.”

Dusit Thani-Bangkok: Deluxe corner twin lounge.

