The Maldives hosts World Travel Awards

SINGAPORE, 21 May 2026: The spotlight will shine on the Maldives on World Tourism Day, 27 September 2026, following the announcement that World Travel Awards (WTA) will expand its Gala Ceremony to include winners from across Asia and Oceania.

The event will take place at Crossroads Maldives, a multi-island integrated lifestyle destination in the Maldives, located just 15 minutes by boat from Velana International Airport.

Photo credit: Visit Maldives.

The expanded ceremony will bring together winners from dozens of markets spanning Asia, the Pacific, Australasia and the Indian Ocean.

World Travel Awards Founder, Graham Cooke, noted: “By bringing together winners from the Indian Ocean, Asia and Oceania, we are creating a powerful platform that reflects the dynamism and global influence of the Maldives.”

Crossroads Maldives features three distinct resorts — SAii Lagoon Maldives, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SO/ Maldives — creating a multi-experience destination.

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina, General Manager Alexandre Traeger said: “It is a true privilege to host the World Travel Awards on World Tourism Day. This milestone reflects our vision of bringing diverse experiences together in one seamless destination, and we look forward to welcoming the industry’s finest.”

The Maldives last hosted the World Travel Awards in 2017. Since then, the nation has secured top honours at the World Travel Awards for sustainability and hospitality excellence, and currently holds the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’.

Visit Maldives, Managing Director, Ibrahim Shiuree commented: “We are tremendously proud to bring the World Travel Awards back to the Maldives. The gala ceremony will allow us to showcase not only the natural beauty and hospitality that define the Maldives experience, but also our enduring commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism.”

(Source: Visit Maldives)