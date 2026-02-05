Vietnam Golf Coast tees off for a landmark 2026

DA NANG, Vietnam, 6 February 2026: The Vietnam Golf Coast (VGC) is gearing up for another milestone year as Central Vietnam continues to strengthen its position as Asia’s premier golf destination, building on connectivity and international market engagement.

The outlook for golf mirrors wider economic confidence in Vietnam, which has recently featured in international business headlines amid forecasts that the country’s growth trajectory could see it rival, and potentially surpass, regional peers.

Photo credit: VGC. Montgomerie Links was the most-played Vietnam Golf Coast course by rounds during 2025.

On the fairways of Central Vietnam, a similar trend is emerging, with the region increasingly becoming a preferred destination for visiting golfers from key long-haul markets. In addition to its luxury resorts, legendary beaches, and cultural highlights, Da Nang offers an expanding list of air links to Da Nang International Airport.

“Central Vietnam has built strong, sustained momentum over recent years,” said Ba Na Hills Golf Club. General Manager Simon Mees. “There’s a real sense that the destination is entering a new phase of maturity and international recognition during 2026. For Ba Na Hills Golf Club, it’s especially meaningful as we mark our 10th anniversary, a decade of contributing to the region’s growth and helping establish Central Vietnam on the world golf map.”

Since opening in 2016, Ba Na Hills Golf Club has played a central role in elevating the destination’s international standing, earning five consecutive World Golf Awards for Asia’s Best Golf Course, six Vietnam’s Best Golf Course titles, and three successive Asia’s Best Golf Course honours at the World Luxury Travel Awards.

Together with Montgomerie Links, Ba Na Hills anchors a collection of championship venues designed by some of the game’s most respected figures, including Luke Donald and Colin Montgomerie, alongside courses by Sir Nick Faldo, Greg Norman and Robert Trent Jones Jr.

Montgomerie Links enters 2026 from a position of strength, having captured a 17% market share in 2025 and retained its status as the most-played course by rounds in the Hue–Da Nang region. Growth was driven primarily by the European, US, Australian and New Zealand markets, providing a strong platform for the year ahead.

“Our appeal lies in offering a more intimate, personal experience,” said Montgomerie Links Club Manager Le Vo Hoang Van. “Montgomerie Links delivers a boutique, home-away-from-home environment, with championship golf, on-course accommodation, dining, practice facilities, and privacy all integrated in a single destination.”

That positioning will underpin the club’s 2026 strategy, which focuses on continued promotions in core markets such as Australia and New Zealand. An expanded outreach to China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, and Japan is also on the cards. A core objective seeks to improve air connectivity to Da Nang to support growing demand from these regions for golf holidays in central Vietnam.

The destination’s appeal will be enhanced by a strong calendar of cultural and sporting events in 2026, including the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, due to run from May to July, alongside the Vietnam–Korea Festival and Vietnam–Japan Festival later in the summer months, adding depth and seasonal interest to golf itineraries.

Australia and New Zealand remain priority markets for the Vietnam Golf Coast, supported by ongoing trade engagement and targeted marketing activity. The destination will also maintain its presence at key industry gatherings, including the Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) scheduled to convene in Thailand this March.

(Source: Vietnam Golf Course (VGC)