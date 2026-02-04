BANGKOK, 5 February 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts is giving guests more time to create unforgettable memories in destinations across Thailand, Asia, the Maldives, and beyond with its Stay 3, Pay 2 with Centara offer.



From today through 15 April 2026, book 3 consecutive nights at participating Centara hotels and resorts and pay for only2 nights. Available for stays from 20 April to 30 September 2026, guests looking to extend their travels can also enjoy ‘Stay 6, Pay 4’, ‘Stay 9, Pay 6’, or more.





With a diverse collection of destinations spanning Thailand, the Maldives, Vietnam, Japan, Laos, the UAE, Qatar, and Oman, Centara is The Place to Be for every travel style. Whether seeking an intimate beachfront hideaway, a fun-filled family adventure, or an immersive cultural experience, Centara’s signature Thai-inspired hospitality and world-class service are woven into every detail of your stay.

To learn more about the Stay 3, Pay 2 with Centara offer, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/stay3pay2

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)