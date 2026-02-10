Swiss-Belhotel expands island hospitality

BATAM, Indonesia, 11 February 2026: Swiss-Belhotel International continues expand in Indonesia’s island tourism sector with the recent signing of two new resort management agreements: Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel.

The move underscores the group’s long-term commitment to developing hospitality on island destinations across the archipelago.

From left: Director of PT Dewi Citra Kencana and PT Tritunas Sinar Benua Tommy Ho, Commissioner PT Tritunas Sinar Benua – Jimmi Ho, Owner of Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel, and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel – Hartono, Swiss-Belhotel International Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Information Technology, Ecommerce and Distribution – Matthew Faull, Regional Director of Operations and Development for Indonesia – Fabrice Mini.



The first property, Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel, will offer an intimate eco-luxury experience on Batam, featuring villas with private pools and suites, several of which have balconies and direct pool access.

The second project, located in Nirup Island, Batam, will present a refined villa-style escape designed for families, groups, and long-stay guests. The property will comprise villas with two-, three-, and four-bedroom layouts, each with a private pool.

Swiss-Belhotel Chairman and President Gavin M Faull emphasised the significance of the company’s continued growth in Indonesia. “These new signings reflect our ongoing commitment to expanding Swiss-Belhotel International’s presence in key island destinations. Batam’s rising potential as a luxury getaway aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver world-class hospitality experiences that unite sustainability, comfort, and authentic local charm. We are proud to strengthen further our portfolio in Indonesia, one of our most important and fastest-growing markets.”

The addition of Māua Kapal Kecil and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel underscores the group’s strategy to enhance Batam’s appeal as a premier luxury island destination and support Indonesia’s tourism growth.

(Source: Swiss-Belhotel)