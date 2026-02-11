MAG launches fare discounts for Chinese New Year

KUALA LUMPUR, 12 February 2026: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), through its airlines Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, is offering fixed fares and additional red-eye flights between Kuala Lumpur and East Malaysia as part of its efforts to meet heightened travel demand and facilitate seamless journeys home for travellers during the upcoming peak festive period.

To support this, Malaysia Airlines will operate up to 32 additional red-eye flights from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) Terminal 1 to key destinations in Sabah and Sarawak, offering travellers greater flexibility while optimising travel time during the busy season.

Photo credit: MAG.

These flights will serve key destinations in Sabah, including Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, and Tawau, as well as Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu, and Miri in Sarawak, and the Federal Territory of Labuan. During this period, Malaysia Airlines will operate up to 503 weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and East Malaysia, enabling convenient overnight travel with early-morning arrivals while reinforcing essential domestic connectivity.

All-in-one-way fixed fares with Malaysia Airlines start from MYR339 to Sarawak and MYR399 to Sabah, valid for travel between 11 and 23 February 2026, and are available exclusively via the airline’s official website and mobile app.

Meanwhile, sister airline Firefly will also offer fixed fares starting from RM298 all-in one-way to Sarawak and MYR348 to Sabah. Travellers can purchase their tickets until 22 February 2026, for travel from 11 to 23 February 2026.

Both airlines provide complimentary checked baggage, in-flight refreshments, and flexible flight change options across selected fare families, while Firefly operates from both Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) Terminal 1 and Subang Airport (SZB). For those connecting via Malaysia Airlines, through-checked baggage and an included meal further ensure a smooth, end-to-end travel experience.

In addition, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will support the Malaysian Government’s Chinese New Year airfare subsidy initiative by capping base fares on flights from Kuala Lumpur to East Malaysia. For travel from 13 to 16 February 2026, base fares will be capped at a maximum of MYR569 all-in one-way* for Malaysia Airlines on Economy Class and MYR548 all-in one-way* for Firefly flights, ensuring travel remains affordable and accessible during the festive period.

MAG remains committed to making the peak festive period more joyful, offering enhanced connectivity and more convenient travel options to help Malaysians reunite with loved ones and create lasting memories this Chinese New Year.

*Not inclusive of government taxes and fees.

(Source: Malaysia Airlines Group)