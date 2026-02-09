Kimpton debuts in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE, 10 February 2026: Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels and Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, makes its Malaysian debut with the opening of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur.

Owned by LQ Hotel, a joint venture between Lendlease and TRX City, the property is located in Kuala Lumpur’s lifestyle and cultural quarter, anchored by Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) mall and the city’s newest urban green spaces.

Photo credit: IHG. Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur — The Living Room.

Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur is set to become a compelling new weekend and short-stay destination for Singapore travellers seeking a design-led luxury escape in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Founded in San Francisco in 1981, Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur marks the continued strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, catering to growing demand for authentic luxury lifestyle experiences.

Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur has named Paul Cunningham general manager.

The 26-storey hotel features 466 rooms and suites within the Exchange TRX mall and offers guests landmark views of the city, including Merdeka 118 and KL Tower.

Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur joins a growing IHG portfolio of luxury lifestyle hotels, which opened in 2025, including Kimpton Main Frankfurt, Kimpton KAFD Riyadh, Kimpton Aqeos Hainan, Kimpton Atlântico Algarve and Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong, with more exciting destinations in the pipeline, such as Kimpton Suntaya Bali Ubud opening in 2026.

(Source: IHG)