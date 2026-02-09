SOTC sets up EMI payment options

MUMBAI, 10 February 2026: SOTC Travel, a leading travel and tourism company, has enhanced its holiday booking experience by introducing no‑cost EMI* options, making travel more affordable and financially convenient for Indian consumers.

As part of this initiative, customers booking holidays with SOTC can now opt for no‑cost EMI plans, allowing them to spread payments over convenient tenures, thereby reducing upfront financial pressure and enabling customers to plan their trips with greater confidence and ease.

With travel emerging as a key lifestyle priority, Indian consumers — especially GenZ and Millennials — are increasingly seeking flexible payment solutions for value‑driven travel. Travellers today are embracing options such as cashback, loyalty benefits, and dynamic EMI plans to manage holiday spending better, driving rapid adoption of affordable payment methods such as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL).

Benefits to customers:

· No-cost EMI options on SOTC holiday bookings, reducing upfront financial burden;

· Flexible repayment tenures ranging from three to 24 months;

· High approval rates thanks to a multi-channel, technology-led financing engine.

SOTC Travel Limited President & Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar said: “Travel today has become a non-negotiable part of the Indian consumer’s lifestyle, with demand steadily shifting to a year-round opportunity…By offering no‑cost EMI options, we are enabling customers to plan their holidays with greater comfort, financial flexibility and confidence—while continuing to deliver strong value and memorable experiences.”

What’s an EMI?

*No-cost EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) is a popular payment option allowing consumers to purchase products — often high-value items like electronics or appliances — and pay in instalments over three to 24 months without paying additional interest.

(Source: SOTC)