STB revokes Toyou Travel’s licence

SINGAPORE, 8 December 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board released a statement over the weekend confirming it has revoked the travel agent’s licence of Toyou Travel Pte Ltd (Licence: TA 03143) in accordance with the Travel Agents Act 1975.

Toyou Travel is no longer permitted to carry out any travel agent activities. The revocation was made under Section 9(1)(b) of the Travel Agents Act 1975, as STB has reason to believe that the company contravened Section 13(b) of the Travel Agents Act 1975 by submitting false financial statements for some years, constituting an offence involving dishonesty.

Under Regulation 14(b) of the Travel Agents Regulations 2017, Toyou Travel submitted auditor-certified financial statements to STB each year. STB’s review of Toyou Travel’s submissions revealed concerns about the authenticity of the financial information provided.

Toyou Travel must refund all its existing customers or hand over their existing obligations to licensed travel agents to fulfil as an immediate consequence of the revocation of its travel agency licence.

STB said in its statement that it “takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, visit the Travel Related Users System (TRUS) website, STB’s TRUST portal.