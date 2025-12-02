SOTC Travel opens store in Anand, Gujarat

MUMBAI, 3 December 2025: SOTC Travel, a leading omnichannel travel and tourism company in India, has inaugurated its first franchise outlet in Anand, Gujarat, expanding its network to five retail sales outlets in the state.

Anand ranks among Gujarat’s key source markets, driven by a rising appetite for world-class travel experiences. Recognising this strong potential, SOTC has expanded its footprint in Anand to cater to evolving consumer preferences and reinforce its role as a trusted travel partner.

Photo credit: SOTC. New travel store opens in Anand, Gujarat.

Anand’s blend of economic vitality, educational institutions, and rising urban affluence makes it a prime destination for retail expansion in the travel sector. The latest outlet is designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travellers, offering a wide array of services, including domestic and international holidays such as group tours, personalised holidays, and cruises, as well as value-added services like travel insurance, ensuring convenient, end-to-end experiences for today’s diverse travellers.

Anand/ Gujarat Travel Trends

Top destinations

Domestic & Indian Subcontinent: Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andaman, Bhutan & Sri Lanka

International: Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Bali, Japan, South Africa, Egypt

Preferences: High demand for experiential travel such as luxury cruises, Northern Lights in Scandinavia, self-drive holidays, island stays (Maldives, Mauritius), and adventure travel to Ladakh and the North-East

Top customer segments: Multi-generational families, honeymooners, working professionals, millennials and Gen Z travellers

Average holiday duration: Four to six days for domestic/short haul; 10–12 days for long haul

(Source: SOTC Travel)